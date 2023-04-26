Byfield scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Byfield had a rough first period, and he was moved down to the third line, with Alex Iafallo joining the top line. After the switch, Byfield was able to provide a third-period tally, but that was little more than window dressing in the lopsided loss. The 20-year-old has a goal, two assists, a minus-4 rating, eight shots on net and 14 hits through five playoff contests.