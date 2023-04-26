Byfield scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.
Byfield had a rough first period, and he was moved down to the third line, with Alex Iafallo joining the top line. After the switch, Byfield was able to provide a third-period tally, but that was little more than window dressing in the lopsided loss. The 20-year-old has a goal, two assists, a minus-4 rating, eight shots on net and 14 hits through five playoff contests.
More News
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Records first postseason assist•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Sends helper in loss•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Earns two helpers in win•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Produces assist in win•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Helpers in five straight games•