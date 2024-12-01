Byfield notched a power-play assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Byfield helped out on an Adrian Kempe tally late in the third period. It hasn't been a great stretch for Byfield, who has a goal and an assist over his last eight outings. The 22-year-old is sitting at 11 points, 43 shots on net, 24 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 25 appearances, well below the pace that saw him rack up 55 points in 80 regular-season outings in 2023-24. Byfield's moved around the lineup a bit this year, and the lack of a steady spot may be having a slight negative impact on his production.