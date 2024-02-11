Byfield scored two goals, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Byfield has gotten on the scoresheet in his last five games, though he missed two contests with an illness in that span. The 21-year-old set up the Kings' second goal Saturday before scoring twice in the third period to secure the win. Byfield is up to 16 tallies, 38 points, 94 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 47 appearances in a breakout campaign. While he doesn't add much outside of offense, he's at a level of scoring that needs to be on fantasy rosters in all formats.