Byfield (upper body) is believed to be day-to-day after exiting Tuesday's game against the Capitals, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports Wednesday.

It's not yet clear whether Byfield will be available for Thursday's road game against the Islanders, but the Kings recalled Jared Wright on Wednesday, which head coach Peter Laviolette called a "precautionary move." Byfield has recorded a goal, an assist, two blocked shots and a hit while averaging 18:26 of ice time over his first seven appearances of the regular season.