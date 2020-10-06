Byfield was drafted second overall by the Kings at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Byfield is a beast. He's one of the youngest guys in this draft class and is already 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds at just 18. He flat-out dominated the OHL, but not just because of his size. Byfield combines elite athleticism with top-end skill, strength and compete level. For all of Alexis Lafreniere's draft hype, this pivot might ultimately have a better NHL career (Byfield's production as a U18 was better than Lafreniere's at the same age. His comparables are Anze Kopitar and Evgeni Malkin. Like just about every other big man, Byfield needs more development time, so don't expect him to be an elite fantasy option in 2020-21. That said, he's a future fantasy stud and should not be slept on in dynasty formats.