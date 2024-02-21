Byfield scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Byfield made a fantastic individual effort for his first-period tally and later set up a Pierre-Luc Dubois tally in the second. The highlight-reel goal was just further proof of Byfield's breakout campaign, which has seen him rack up four goals and three assists over six games in February. Overall, he's at 18 goals, 42 points, 107 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 52 appearances. The 21-year-old was bumped down to the third line when Viktor Arvidsson debuted earlier this month, but Arvidsson sustained a lower-body injury Tuesday, which may open the door for Byfield to get back into the top six.