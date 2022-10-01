Byfield missed practice on Saturday for a second straight day due to an illness, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.
Byfield is listed as day-to-day. Rasmus Kupari has been skating between Alex Iafallo and Arthur Kaliyev during Byfield's absence.
More News
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Draws pair of helpers•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: First career multi-point game•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Offers helper in shootout win•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Credited with goal•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Collects assist in win•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Snipes first career goal•