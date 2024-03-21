Byfield notched an assist and 10 PIM in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Byfield set up Matt Roy's goal in the second period. In the third, Byfield was involved in a line brawl that saw 10 players in total receive 10-minute misconduct penalties. It's fair to argue the 21-year-old has hit a bit of a wall in March with four points over 10 outings this month, but it hasn't cost him a top-line role. Byfield has 19 goals, 31 assists, 133 shots on net, 52 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-18 rating over 67 contests.