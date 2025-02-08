Byfield notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

Byfield has opened February with six helpers over three contests. He set up an Alex Laferriere tally in the second period, which gave the Kings a 3-2 lead. Byfield has eight points over his last seven outings, and he was only held off the scoresheet in the two games in that span when the Kings were shut out. He's now at 11 goals, 18 helpers, 98 shots on net, 45 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 52 appearances.