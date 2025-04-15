Byfield sustained an upper-body injury in Monday's 5-0 win over Edmonton.

Byfield was not on the bench for the start of the third period after he was driven downwards into the ice by Edmonton's Darnell Nurse in the middle frame. Nurse then proceeded to illegally check Byfield again after the two players fell to the ice, which forced the latter to leave the contest. Monday was the first game of a back-to-back for Los Angeles, and the Kings will likely utilize the utmost caution with Byfield ahead of the postseason. He should be considered questionable, at best, for Tuesday's road matchup against the Kraken.