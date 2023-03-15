Byfield scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added four PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Byfield put the Kings in some danger with his second penalty of the game, a delay of game minor for putting the puck over the glass. Just after the Kings killed it off, Byfield was able to pop in the empty-netter to secure their win. The 20-year-old is up to three goals, 18 points, 52 shots on net, 36 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 39 outings. He has a goal and five helpers over his last seven games.