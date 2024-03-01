Byfield registered two assists, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Byfield has distributed four helpers over his last three games, and he ends February with 11 points in as many contests. The 21-year-old continues to show growth as 2023-24 progresses -- he's been over 20 minutes of ice time in three of the last four games, including a career-high 23:36 in Thursday's win. The 21-year-old is up to 46 points, 115 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 57 appearances, mainly in a top-line role.