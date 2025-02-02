Byfield notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Byfield set up both of Kevin Fiala's goals in the contest. This was Byfield's first multi-point effort since Dec. 28 versus the Oilers. The 22-year-old center had a poor January, earning just four points over 13 appearances in the month, so he's already off to a positive start in February. Byfield is at 25 points (11 goals, 14 helpers), 93 shots on net, 45 hits, 24 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 50 outings this season while playing in a middle-six role.