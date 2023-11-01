Byfield notched two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Byfield had secondary helpers on Arthur Kaliyev's power-play goal and Adrian Kempe's even-strength marker. With a pair of multi-point efforts over the last three games, Byfield is getting more comfortable in the Kings' lineup. The 21-year-old has two goals, four assists, 15 shots on net, four PIM and a plus-5 rating through nine outings this season.