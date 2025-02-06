Byfield notched three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Byfield helped out on Vladislav Gavrikov's goal just 1:39 into the contest and also played a part in both of Kevin Fiala's third-period tallies. The line of Byfield, Fiala and Alex Laferriere had a strong contest and appear to be out of the doldrums from the Kings' low-scoring end to January. Byfield has five helpers over his last two contests and is up to 11 goals, 17 assists, 96 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-3 rating through 51 appearances.