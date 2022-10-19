Byfield logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Byfield earned the secondary helper on Matt Roy's game-tying goal at 17:52 of the third period. The assist was Byfield's third in five games this year as he looks fairly comfortable as the third-line center. The 20-year-old has added three shots on net, two PIM, a hit and a plus-3 rating. With minimal power-play time, there's not a ton of upside for Byfield in redraft formats, but his steady place in the lineup is an encouraging sign for dynasty managers.