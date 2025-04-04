Byfield logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Byfield won a faceoff and Drew Doughty did the rest, scoring a long-range empty-netter at 18:10 of the third period. This was a sixth straight game without a goal for Byfield, but he has three helpers over his last three contests. The 22-year-old center is up to 19 goals, 28 assists, 144 shots on net, 72 hits, 30 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 75 outings.