Byfield notched two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Byfield set up goals by Arthur Kaliyev and Alexander Edler in the contest. This was Byfield's second straight game in the lineup after he sat out a pair of games as a healthy scratch. The 19-year-old center has been limited to bottom-six minutes this season, but he's earned a solid 10 points with 38 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 38 appearances.