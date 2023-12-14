Byfield notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Byfield has earned six points over six contests in December, and two of them have come on the power play. The 21-year-old had the secondary helper on Anze Kopitar's tally Wednesday. Byfield is playing like a true top-six forward with eight goals, 14 assists, six power-play points, 50 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 26 appearances this season. He had 22 points over 53 outings a season ago, so he could very well double that mark in 2023-24.