Byfield produced an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Byfield's first career point was the secondary helper on Jaret Anderson-Dolan's first-period tally. It took Byfield five games to get on the scoresheet, but dynasty managers shouldn't be discouraged. The 18-year-old center will likely compete for a full-time role with the Kings in training camp ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.