Byfield registered two assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 8-2 win over the Flames.

This was Byfield's first multi-point effort since Jan. 11. The 20-year-old has been productive as a setup man lately, notching a goal and eight assists over his last 10 outings. For the season, he's at 21 points, 55 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-10 rating through 42 appearances, mainly in a top-line role at even strength.