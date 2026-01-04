Byfield scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist, added four PIM and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

This was Byfield's second multi-point effort in the last four games. He had gone 17 games without a goal between Nov. 15 and Dec. 23, logging just three assists in that span, but it looks like he's getting his offense turned around. The 23-year-old center is at six goals, 23 points, 87 shots on net, 30 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 39 appearances this season, mainly in a top-six role.