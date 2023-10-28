Byfield scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

Byfield set up a Mikey Anderson goal in the first period and then scored one of his own in the third. This was Byfield's first multi-point game of the season, doubling his total to two goals and four points over seven appearances. He saw a season-low 12:18 of ice time Friday, but that was likely a product of the Kings leaning on their stars to pull off a comeback win. Byfield has added 11 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in a top-line role at even strength, and he's doing enough to warrant consideration in deeper fantasy formats.