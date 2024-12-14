Byfield notched a goal and one assist in a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Byfield set up Warren Foegele's eighth goal of 2024-25 in the first period. The 22-year-old Byfield ended his eight-game goalless slump in the second stanza. Byfield went 15 appearances without a multi-point effort going into Saturday's matchup. He has four goals and nine helpers across 30 outings this season.