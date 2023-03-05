Byfield left Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues in the third period, but John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports the 20-year-old is fine.

Byfield logged an assist earlier in the game. He was involved in a collision in the third period and didn't finish the contest, but head coach Todd McLellan indicated it won't be an issue for Byfield going forward. The young forward has picked up 15 points, 45 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-4 rating through 35 outings this season, and he's seen most of his even-strength minutes lately on Anze Kopitar's line.