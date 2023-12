Byfield scored twice on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Byfield scored 1:01 into the game and then tallied an empty-netter with a minute left in the third period. This was his third multi-goal effort of the campaign, all of which have come in December. Byfield is up to 10 goals, 25 points, 60 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 30 appearances. He's already put up career-best numbers in multiple areas, and he's got plenty of time to add to those numbers.