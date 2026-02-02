Byfield scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Byfield was directly responsible for two standings points this weekend. He scored the game-winner in overtime Saturday versus the Flyers and followed it up with a goal Sunday to force overtime. The 23-year-old has 11 tallies on the season, but he's scored seven of them over 18 contests since the holiday break. Byfield has added 19 helpers, 110 shots on net, 39 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 53 appearances.