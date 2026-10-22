Byfield (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's road clash against the Islanders, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Byfield left Tuesday's clash against the Capitals after playing just 2:44 of ice time in the 5-2 win. The Kings called up Jared Wright Wednesday in case Byfield can't go, but Head coach Peter Laviolette deemed the transaction a "precautionary move." If the 24-year-old Byfield is given the green light, he'll likely return to his role centering the Kings' second line, where he has compiled a goal, two points and 14 shots on net across seven games this season. He will likely take warm-ups Thursday before a decision is made, so fantasy managers should exercise caution with Byfield rather than leaving him in lineups without a backup plan in place.