Byfield recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Byfield helped out on Adrian Kempe's goal to get the Kings on the board at 9:16 of the third period. The 22-year-old Byfield has been all assists lately, earning 11 of them during his nine-game goal drought. The forward has at least found a groove on offense after scuffling at times earlier in the season. He's up to 34 points, 107 shots on net, 47 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 56 appearances.