Byfield posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Byfield had the secondary assist on linemate Adrian Kempe's first-period marker. Through 13 games in December, Byfield produced 10 points and 32 shots on net as he continues to enjoy a breakout season on the top line. The 21-year-old forward is up to 26 points, 66 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 33 appearances while averaging a solid 15:19 of ice time per game.