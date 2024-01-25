Byfield recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.
Byfield was back on the top line Wednesday after a recent stint as the third-line center. The 21-year-old helped out on an Adrian Kempe tally in the first period, which gave Byfield four points over the last three contests. He's at 14 goals, 20 assists, 90 shots, 14 hits, a plus-14 rating and 18 PIM through 45 outings in a breakout campaign.
More News
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Gets two points Monday•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Nets game-winner•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Snaps eight-game goal drought•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Pockets assist in shootout loss•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Garners helper Saturday•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: First and last goals in win•