Byfield recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Byfield was back on the top line Wednesday after a recent stint as the third-line center. The 21-year-old helped out on an Adrian Kempe tally in the first period, which gave Byfield four points over the last three contests. He's at 14 goals, 20 assists, 90 shots, 14 hits, a plus-14 rating and 18 PIM through 45 outings in a breakout campaign.