Byfield logged an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Byfield was a solid depth contributor on offense with a goal and three assists over six playoff games, but he also went minus-5 with eight shots on net and 15 hits. The 20-year-old had 22 points in 53 regular-season outings, and he'll look to make a significant leap in production in 2023-24.