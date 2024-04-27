Byfield provided an assist and added two PIM in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Byfield has four helpers and a plus-5 rating over three playoff contests. The 21-year-old is seeing steady top-six minutes, though this was the first time in three games he started on the top line. Byfield can offer offense with a little physicality, but it's yet to be seen if reuniting him with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe will be the adjustment the Kings need to keep pace in this first-round series.