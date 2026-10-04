Byfield scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Byfield was held off the scoresheet in the Kings' season opener. He's operating as the top-line center this year following the retirement of Anze Kopitar, but the added responsibility could lead to some growing pains early on. Byfield has a minus-3 rating, seven shots on net and two blocked shots over two contests. He's still worth having in fantasy as a forward who can chip in around 50 points with a decent share of shots and hits, and he should also see significant power-play time.