Byfield recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to San Jose on Monday.

Byfield has 14 goals and 33 points in 44 outings this season, including three points (two markers) over his last two appearances. The 21-year-old is making great strides compared to his 2022-23 campaign in which he collected five goals and 22 points in 53 games. Taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, we're getting just the first real taste of what promises to be a great career. Look for Byfield to flirt with the 60-point milestone before the season's over.