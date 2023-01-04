Byfield notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Byfield had the secondary assist on Anze Kopitar's second-period marker. With Trevor Moore (upper body) and Arthur Kaliyev (lower body) out, Byfield has seen some top-line usage at even strength recently. The second overall pick from 2020 has picked up four assists, seven shots on net, seven hits and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests this season, though he's more often been in a middle-six spot. Getting more exposure to the Kings' best forwards could give Byfield a bump on offense.