The Kings assigned Byfield to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Many thought Byfield might be able to snag a spot on LA's Opening Night roster. Although he was unable to do so, it wouldn't be surprising to see him make his NHL debut later this season after getting some experience in the minors. The second overall pick from the 2020 draft recently racked up seven points in seven games with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship.