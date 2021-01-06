Byfield will join five other Kings and Ducks prospects on a private chartered flight and travel directly to Los Angeles from the IIHF World Junior Championship bubble in Edmonton, reports Bob McKenzie of TSN.

Byfield will be joined by fellow Kings prospects Alex Turcotte, Arthur Kaliyev and Tobias Bjornfot, as well as the Ducks' Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale. The hope is that this will allow for a shortened (or eliminated) league-mandated quarantine. Byfield has two goals and five assists through six games for Team Canada ahead of Tuesday's gold medal contest against Team USA.