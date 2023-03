Byfield logged an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Byfield helped out on a Gabriel Vilardi tally in the first period. This was Byfield's fifth straight game with an assist, though he is still in a goal drought that has reached 18 contests. The 20-year-old forward can still have appeal with his playmaking in deeper fantasy formats. He's up to 17 points, 47 shots on net, 33 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 37 outings this season.