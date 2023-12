Byfield registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kraken.

Byfield found Anze Kopitar for the Kings' second tally of the game. With four goals and three assists over seven outings in December, Byfield is showing no signs of cooling off during his breakout campaign. He's already at a career-high 23 points, including seven on the power play, and he's added 52 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 27 appearances.