Byfield notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Byfield has nine helpers during his six-game assist streak. His latest playmaking moment came on Adrian Kempe's tally in the third period. Byfield is up to 13 points, 23 shots on net, seven hits, six PIM and a plus-9 rating through 14 contests this season. He should continue to contribute while playing on the top line at even strength.