Byfield scored a goal on three shots, added four hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Byfield tied the game at 1-1 briefly in the second period. The goal was his first point over three games in March after he racked up four goals and seven assists across 11 outings in February. The 21-year-old has 19 tallies, 47 points, 123 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 60 contests overall. He's been firmly in a top-line role for much of the campaign, which has likely fueled his breakout season.