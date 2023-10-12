Byfield scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Byfield spent much of last season as a top-line player in name only, as his ice time was still low. He saw 16:15 of ice time Wednesday, and his efforts were rewarded with a goal late in the second period that got the Kings within one of pulling even. The 21-year-old was selected second overall in 2020 and may still have some untapped potential. He produced 22 points in 53 outings last season, though playing alongside Anze Kopitar at even strength should give Byfield plenty of opportunities to improve on that scoring pace.