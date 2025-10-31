Byfield registered two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Byfield will have two points from this game either way, but his second assist was originally credited as a goal that went through traffic in front and was later given to Corey Perry. The 23-year-old Byfield had been held off the scoresheet in his previous three games, but he's still been one of the Kings' better forwards. For the season, he's at two goals, eight helpers, 28 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-1 rating through 12 appearances.