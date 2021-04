Byfield will be promoted to LA's active roster and make his NHL debut Wednesday against Anaheim, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Byfield has been impressive as an 18-year-old rookie during his time in the AHL this season, picking up eight goals and 20 points through 30 games. The second overall pick from the 2020 NHL Entry Draft is expected to center Trevor Moore and Adrian Kempe on the Kings' third line Wednesday.