Byfield scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Byfield put the Kings ahead 2-1 late in the second period, cleaning up a loose puck in front of the net for the eventual game-winning tally. The 21-year-old Byfield had cooled off after a strong start to the year -- he came into Saturday's matchup with just two goals and five points in his prior 12 games. He's up to 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) through 43 games this season.