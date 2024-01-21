Byfield scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
Byfield put the Kings ahead 2-1 late in the second period, cleaning up a loose puck in front of the net for the eventual game-winning tally. The 21-year-old Byfield had cooled off after a strong start to the year -- he came into Saturday's matchup with just two goals and five points in his prior 12 games. He's up to 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) through 43 games this season.
More News
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Snaps eight-game goal drought•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Pockets assist in shootout loss•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Garners helper Saturday•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: First and last goals in win•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Helps out on power play•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Draws power-play helper•