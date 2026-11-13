Byfield scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Byfield has racked up four goals and an assist over his last six outings. The 24-year-old center is finding more consistency on his own, but the team around him continues to flounder. Byfield is up to five goals, two assists, 36 shots on net and a minus-8 rating across 15 appearances, with three of his tallies coming on the power play. He's got the potential to do better on offense, and he'll remain in a top-six role.