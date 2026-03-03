Kings' Quinton Byfield: Not in lineup against Colorado
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Byfield (upper body) is not playing in Monday's home matchup versus the Avalanche, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Byfield will miss just his second game of the season Monday. Jared Wright and Kenny Connors are set to make their NHL debuts against Colorado due to several injuries the team is dealing with up front. The Kings will have a few days between their next game, which is at home Thursday against the Islanders.
