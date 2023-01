Byfield scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Byfield set up an Adrian Kempe goal in the first period and then scored one of his own in the second. This was Byfield's first multi-point effort and the third of his career. The 20-year-old is starting to settle in on the top line, a role he's filled at even strength for much of January. He has six points, 13 shots on net, 10 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 16 contests.