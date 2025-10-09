Byfield scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Byfield looked impressive in most areas, though he went just 5-for-20 at the faceoff dot. His goal came when he picked off a pass and beat Vegas defenseman Jeremy Lauzon down the middle on a partial breakaway. Byfield also set up Brandt Clarke's game-tying tally with six minutes left in the third period. With two points, seven shots and four hits over his first two games of the year, Byfield could be poised to take his game to the next level, especially if he continues to receive steady top-six minutes. He's posted point totals of 55 and 54 over the last two regular seasons, but he could push for 60-plus this year.